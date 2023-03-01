PRAIRIE VIEW — UHV closed its non-conference doubleheader with NCAA Division I foe Prairie View A&M on a high note on Tuesday.

After falling 14-4 in Game 1, the Jaguars (7-13) responded with four runs in the first inning of Game 2 en route to a 6-4 win.

The win over Prairie View (2-7) was UHV's first over a Division I program since March 6, 2019, when it beat the Panthers 7-4, and the first road win over a Division I program since April 13, 2014, when the Jaguars beat Texas Southern 5-4.

“I’m proud of the way we responded after the first loss,” said head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “We were playing ahead the whole game and it was nice.”

Zach Lee extended his hitting streak to three games by going 4-for-6 with a pair of RBIs in the series. Lee had solo home runs in both games.

Raul Lopez also has a three-game hitting streak, after going 3-for-7 in the series with two RBIs.

Ty Williams joined Lee with a multi-hit performance in Game 2, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs in the win.

“When you can get one of your main bats going, that’s always a big key,” Stavinoha said. “Zach, Ty and Raul had some hits and we had some other guys coming through.”

Justin Mireles got his first career win in the second game with two innings of relief in which he allowed two hits and struck out three. It

Brayton Cardwell picked up the save with a hitless inning.

“Our starters have been going deep into games and pitching their tails off,” Stavinoha said. “It’s good to get the bullpen guys in there, and it’s really good to see Mireles throw with confidence and let it loose a little bit. It was good to see the confidence come through.”

UHV resumes conference play Friday with a three-game series in New Orleans against Xavier University.