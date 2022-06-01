Victoria’s two decades-long drought without hosting a national collegiate championship could be coming to an end soon.

On Tuesday, UHV, in partnership with Claud Jacobs, the Victoria Country Club and city of Victoria, submitted a bid to the NAIA to host the 2024 men’s golf national championship tournament.

The tournament would be held in May and feature over 150 participants at VCC. Four of the last five tournaments have been held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The Jaguars finished fourth at this year’s tournament at Deere Run and would get an automatic bid to the 2024 tournament should the bid be successful.

“I think we’ve got a legitimate chance to bring it to Victoria and host it,” said UHV Athletic Director Ash Walyuchow. “This community has hosted a lot of big golf events in the past. I think this is just a natural fit for the community. And with the competitiveness of our golf team, I think it makes sense at this time.”

Jacobs and Walyuchow discussed the possibility of placing the bid in December when they realized there was an opening for the 2024 tournament.

The NAIA national championship has not been held in Texas since 1983, when Cameron University (Okla.) won at Woodhaven Country Club in Fort Worth.

The first four NAIA tournaments were held in Texas at the Abilene Country Club, and North Texas won three of those four.

“I think it would certainly bring a spotlight back to Texas,” Walyuchow said. “The other thing is, I think it brings a lot of traditional golf elements to Victoria. VCC is about as traditional a golf course as you can find, and that’s got to be alluring for the golf purist.”

The rights fee for the tournament is $5,000 and, according to the bid letter, UHV is bidding twice that at $10,000.

“The rights fee is one thing,” Walyuchow added. “The cost of doing everything that’s required, I don’t want to say it’s extravagant, but it’s not insurmountable or inconsequential. It’s going to take some time and some investment. I think we can do it. You’re going to see 300 golfers and coaches here, and another 500 to 600 watching. There aren’t many events that come to Victoria and put 600 to 800 people in a hotel room for a weeklong stay.”

Victoria’s Convention & Visitors Bureau has voiced its support for the bid and has pledged to help in the process.

“The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to assist this potential tournament and provide them with a warm welcome and the incredible hospitality that Victoria is known for,” said Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad. “We will gladly prepare welcome bags with promo items and information materials, establish discounts and engagement opportunities for event participants at local restaurants, retailers, and attractions, and work to raise awareness in the community for the NAIA 2024 Men’s Golf National Championship.

UHV and VCC hosted the Red River Athletic Conference tournament in April and the annual Claud Jacobs Invitational in February.

In 2000, the Victoria Country Club hosted the NCAA Division I Central Region Tournament, which featured teams like Texas, Oklahoma State and Houston, and future PGA Tour pros, such as Charles Howell, David Gossett and Luke Donald.

“The golf course challenges the best players with wind and green speeds,” said VCC head pro Joe Mitchell.

Jacobs was integral in getting the regional tournament 22 years ago, and he will be an integral piece to UHV’s bid.

In a letter to the NAIA, he wrote about secured commitments for hotel rooms, banquet gifts for coaches and players, and necessary equipment to put on such a large tournament.

“When you’ve done as many major golf tournaments that have come to Victoria over the years, you have the systems in place and people who have generously volunteered their time and dollars to promote golf in Victoria,” Jacobs said. “It would be a great honor to have a national championship. This community appreciates golf and the economic impact that it can make in our community.”

If UHV’s bid is successful, the tournament will line up with VCC’s centennial year.

“We want to do everything bigger in 2024,” Mitchell said. “Adding a collegiate national championship will be the icing on the cake.”