SAN ANTONIO — Kaylle Lopez, Claire Blinka and Ashley Reyna accounted for 16 of UHV’s 23 hits in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Texas A&M-San Antonio on Wednesday at the Tejada Complex.

UHV (27-12, 20-8) won Game 1 6-5 in nine innings after Lopez and Blinka each hit solo home runs.

UHV softball splits with Xavier Calhoun grad Claire Blinka had a big day to help UHV softball salvage a split with Xavier in the Big Easy.

Lopez’s go-ahead home run was her second of the game after she homered in the fifth inning.

Blinka, a Calhoun grad, finished the first game 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a double in addition to her home run.

Senior right-fielder Ashley Reyna also hit a solo home run in the first inning.

Kayla Dow picked up her second win of the season after pitching two innings of relief for East product Cameron Steen. Dow, a sophomore from McAllen, allowed one run on one hit.

UHV takes split at Louisiana Christian Ashley Reyna hit a pair of RBI doubles to lift UHV softball to a series split with Louisiana Christian on Saturday in Pineville.

Steen pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits.

UHV cruised past TAMUSA (21-28, 14-14) for a 7-2 win.

Reyna’s home run in the fourth inning put the Jags up 5-0 at the time.

+5 Seniors lift Jags to sweep in home finale Ashley Reyna helped put a "poetic" finishing touch on her illustrious career as UHV completed a doubleheader sweep of Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday.

Blinka and Lopez each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Lopez added 3 RBIs, two of which scored on her double in the first inning.

Alexi Wade pitched five innings, allowing only two hits and a walk to pick up her sixth win of the season.

UHV will return to San Antonio May 5-8 for the RRAC tournament.

UHV 6-7, TAMUSA 5-2

Game 1

UHV 120 010 002 — 6 10 0

TAMUSA 120 000 101 — 5 12 1

W: Kayla Dow (2-0); L: Karina Guzman (3-2); Highlights: (UHV) Kaylle Lopez 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 HR; Claire Blinka 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR; Ashley Reyna 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 HR; (TAMUSA) Caty Rangel 4-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R;

Game 2

UHV 202 120 0 — 7 13 0

TAMUSA 000 000 2 — 2 3 2

W: Alexi Wade (6-5); L: Bethany Garrett (3-10); Highlights: (UHV) Lopez 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 2B; Blinka 3-for-4, 2 R; Reyna 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 HR; (TAMUSA) Guzman 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Records: UHV 27-12, 20-8; Texas A&M-San Antonio 21-28, 14-14.