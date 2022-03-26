AUSTIN — UHV built an eight-run lead and hung on for a 10-9 Red River Athletic Conference win over Huston-Tillotson on Saturday at Downs Field.
The Jaguars (14-14) swept the three-game series and improved to 10-8 in conference play.
The Rams (8-19, 5-13) captured a 10-9 win in a second non-conference game to snap UHV’s seven-game winning streak.
UHV had 14 hits in the first game and were led by Raul Lopez, who had four hits, including a triple and a double.
Zach Lee, Ty Williams and Cade Mitscherling each added two hits for the Jaguars.
Brayton Cardwell started and pitched five innings, yielding two runs to earn the win.
After Huston-Tillotson scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, Josh Herrera came in and pitched the final 2.2 innings to earn the save.
UHV led 7-5 in the second game until the Rams scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Kaden Fikac hit three doubles to lead the Jaguars at the plate.
UHV will return to Riverside Stadium for a non-conference game against St. Edward’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
UHV 10-9, Huston-Tillotson 9-10
UHV 040 330 000 — 10 14 3
H-T 100 105 200 — 9 10 2
W: Brayton Cardwell. L: Chris Luna. S: Josh Herrera. Highlights: (UHV) Raul Lopez 4-for-5, 3B, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Zach Lee 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Ty Williams 2-for-4, R; Cade Mitscherling 2-for-4, R. (HT) Anthony Rios 3-for-4, solo HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs.
- — -
UHV 240 011 1 — 9 9 1
H-T 113 050 x — 10 11 4
W: AJ Arrellano. L: Colton Salas. S: Jordan Vega. Highlights: (UHV) Kaden Fikac 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ty Williams 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI. (HT) Brian Gardner 2-for-3, 3-run HR, 2B, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Julian Vascot 2-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R. Records: UHV 14-14, 10-8; H-T 8-19, 5-13.
