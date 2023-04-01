UHV sweeps doubleheader over LSU-Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. – UHV swept LSU-Alexandria in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Jaguars bested the Generals 2-1 in nine innings Saturday to win Game 1 before taking the second game 9-7.
Madysin Leighton delivered the game-winning RBI after reaching base on an error on a ground ball in the ninth. Cameron Cowan scored the eventual winning run.
Alana Ortega opened the scoring for the Jaguars (15-12, 9-5) in the third inning with an RBI to score Kenzie Chambers. The Generals (18-16, 11-5) tied the game in the fourth inning.
Sianna Miller had a pair of hits in Game 1. Chambers, Ortega, Cowan and Lauren Caka each had one hit apiece.
Cowan pitched all nine innings, allowing one run while striking out five batters to notch her 11th win of the season.
UHV scored its nine runs in Game 2 on 15 hits. Five players had multi-hit performances.
The Jaguars broke the game open in the third, sending 12 batters to the plate to score eight runs.
Allison Snedeker hit a grand slam during the offensive explosion to score Lauren Caka, Alana Ortega and Claire Blinka.
Snedeker was 2-for-4 at the plate. Blinka was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Alexis Gonzalez had two RBIs in three at-bats.
Alexi Wade picked up her first win of the year after throwing a scoreless inning of relief for starter Cameron Steen.
Steen worked three innings, allowing four earned runs. Anyssia Mendoza had three scoreless innings in relief of Wade.
UHV will face No. 7 Texas A&M-Texarkana in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Sunday.