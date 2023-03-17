There wasn’t a doubt that Claire Blinka would come through for UHV one more time.

After having already hit a walk-off single to give UHV a 1-0 Game 1 win in Friday’s Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Jarvis Christian University, the junior stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning of Game 2 with a chance to complete the sweep.

With Alexis Gonzalez starting off the inning as a ghost runner at second, the Calhoun grad delivered with a walk-off single to center field to give her team a 2-1 victory at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

“I just knew I needed to hit something hard, each time, really focus in and dial in on that," Blinka said.

“I always have confidence in Blinka,” said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. “That’s her job, and she works really hard at it. I was super proud of her. It’s super fun to see her succeed in that moment two times in one day.”

UHV (11-10, 5-3) held Jarvis Christian (14-10, 2-4) to just one run over the two-game series. Shiner grad Cameron Cowan picked up the win in the first game after pitching the 10th shutout of her career.

“If we can pitch like that, and if we can play solid defense our offense will put us in positions to make things happen,” Ortiz said. “That’s who we are going forward so I want them to continue with the pitching and the defense.”

Jaguars’ junior Cameron Steen won the second game after pitching a career-high 10 innings. She allowed five hits and walked four.

“I just kept my consistency, stayed calm and knew that my defense would back me up no matter what, just to keep throwing outs,” Steen said.

UHV got on the board in the second game with an Alana Ortega single that brought in VeJeigh Zamora to go up 1-0.

The Bulldogs responded with a Patricia Soto RBI in the fourth inning to tie the game.

The Jaguars then went 2-for-11 over the following scoreless three innings, which sent the game into extras.

They added two more hits in the eighth and ninth innings, before Blinka closed it out.

"I was super excited," Blinka said about entering the 10th inning. "I wanted to take advantage of it as much as I could, especially since it's cold. We wanted to get out of there."

UHV gets back into action on Saturday, where it will face Texas College in a doubleheader that starts at noon.

Game 1

UHV 1, Jarvis Christian University 0

UHV 000 000 1 — 1 8 2

Jarvis Christian 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

W: Cameron Cowan (9-2). L: Maya Shelby (9-5). Highlights: (UHV) Claire Blinka 2-for-4, RBI; Sianna Miller 1-for-3, R; Madisyn Leighton 2-for-3; Alana Ortega 2-for-3; Cameron Cowan 1-for-3. (JC) Rebecca Rodriguez 2-for-3, Linda Gobea 1-for-3; Keegan Whiteman 1-for-3; Monique Montes 1-for-2.

Game 2

UHV 2, Jarvis Christian University 1

UHV 001 000 000 1 — 2 8 2

Jarvus Christian 000 100 000 0 — 1 5 0

W: Cameron Steen (2-4). L: Monique Montes (5-5). Highlights: (UHV) Claire Blinka 1-for-4, RBI; Alana Ortega 1-for-3, RBI; Alexis Ortega 1-for-5, R; VeJeigh Zamora 1-for-4, R; Sianna Miller 1-for-4. (JC) Keegan Whiteman 2-for-5, R; Patricia Soto 0-for-3, RBI; Linda Gobea 1-for-4. Records: UHV 11-10, 5-3; Jarvis Christian 14-10, 2-4.