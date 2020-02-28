ALEXANDRIA, La. – In a battle of perennial powerhouses in the Red River Athletics Conference, the No. 23 University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars softball team opened conference play with a doubleheader sweep over No. 21 LSU-Alexandria on Friday.
Alexis Gonzalez, two-run, two-out single in the top of the seventh lifted the Jaguars to a 5-3 win in the opener. The Jaguars then made quick work in the nightcap using an eight-run third inning to down the Generals 12-1 in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.