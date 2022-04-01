HAWKINS — UHV extended its Red River Athletic Conference winning streak to nine games Friday by sweeping a doubleheader against Jarvis Christian University.
The Jaguars (16-14, 11-8) won the first game 8-3 and claimed a 7-1 decision in the second game.
Zach Lee, Raul Lopez and Hayden Leopold each had two of UHV’s 10 hits in the first game.
Tyler Price pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts to earn the win.
Brayton Cardwell and Gustavo Valdes combined to limit the Bulldogs (8-29, 4-16) to five hits in the second game, with Cardwell earning the win.
Lopez hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth, and Darvis Watson added a solo shot in the eighth for UHV.
The teams wrap up the series with a single game at noon Saturday.
UHV 8-7, Jarvis Christian 3-1
UHV 100 220 3 — 8 10 0
JCU 000 200 1 — 3 6 5
W: Tyler Price. L: Alejandro Gonzalez Moreno. Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-2, 2B; Raul Lopez 2-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Hayden Leopold 2-for-3, 2 R; Kaden Fikac 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs.
---
UHV 010 410 0 — 7 9 0
JCU 000 000 100 — 1 5 1
W: Brayton Cardwell. L: Victor Moreno. Highlights: (UHV) Raul Lopez grand slam; Darvis Watson 2-for-5, solo HR; Hayden Leopold 2-for-5, R; Ty Williams 1-for-2, 2B, R. Records: UHV 17-14, 12-8; Jarvis Christian 8-29, 4-16.
