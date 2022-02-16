The UHV softball team kept its winning ways on Tuesday.
The Jags swept a doubleheader against Dallas Christian College, winning 10-0 in game 1 and 14-0 in game 2. Both games went five innings.
Shiner grad Cameron Cowan improved to 2-0 on the young season after allowing one hit against six strikeouts in game 1. Freshman Alexi Wade pitched two hitless innings in relief of Cowan, allowing one walk.
Ashley Reyna was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a triple to her credit. Jackie Longoria, Brianna Leon and Kayla Dow each had two hits for the Jaguars.
East graduate Cameron Steen improved to 2-0, as well, after allowing one hit in three innings while striking out four. Freshman Secilia Lopez provided two innings of relief, allowing one hit.
Reyna was 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs in the second game. The senior from Harlingen had a pair of doubles and a triple.
Kaylle Lopez was 2-for-2 at the plate in the 14-0 win.
UHV improves to 4-0 this season and will travel to Texas Southern for a doubleheader on Friday.
Game 1
DCC 0 0 0 0 0
UHV 5 4 0 1 x
W: Cowan (2-0) L: Hanks. Highlights: (UHV) Ashley Reyna 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 3B; Jackie Longoria 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kayla Dow 2-for-2, 1 RBI.
Game 2
DCC 0 0 0 0 0
UHV 1 12 0 1 x
W: Steen (2-0) L: Johnson. Highlights: (UHV) Reyna 3-for-3, 5 RBIs, 2 2B, 1 3B; Kaylle Lopez 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R. Records: Dallas Christian College 0-5, UHV 4-0.
