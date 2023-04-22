It was a bittersweet day for two UHV athletes at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex on Saturday.

After helping the Jaguars sweep Xavier University of Louisiana in a Red River Athletic Conference softball doubleheader, fifth-year seniors Lauren Caka and Alexis Gonzalez were celebrated after the second game for their careers at UHV (20-15, 14-8).

“Today was very, very special to end my season on two wins, that is something that not a lot of people can say," said Gonzalez, who joined the team from Vernon College.

Caka, a Yoakum grad, spent all five years as a Jaguar, making over 140 appearances.

“I couldn’t be more thankful and blessed to be a part of this program," she said. "It was a great day to be a Jaguar."

The pair combined for two RBIs, two hits and a run in UHV's first-game 9-0 win over the Gold Nuggets (15-26, 7-17) that was stopped in the fifth inning due to a run-rule.

Caka added a run and Gonzalez recorded an RBI in their 9-1 second-game win that only went six innings.

"I think (the team) played great," said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. "They're doing it on all sides of the ball. Pitching looked great and we were able to score a lot of runs, so super happy with today."

In Game 1, the Jags put up eight runs in the second inning, with six players recording RBIs. Calhoun grad Claire Blinka recorded three of them in the inning off of a double to center field.

Alana Ortega added a run in the fourth inning off of a wild pitch from Xavier’s Kenedi Jackson.

Shiner grad Cameron Cowan picked up the win for the Jags in the game, her 13th of the season, after pitching all five innings and throwing seven strikeouts.

UHV only recorded one run through the first four innings of Game 2, until it exploded for seven runs in the fifth.

Center fielder Madisyn Leighton added three RBIs in the victory off of a triple to left field.

"(The wins) are huge," Ortiz said. "For one, we're still fighting for a higher seed in the (RRAC) tournament, and for two, just that confidence going into the tournament knowing we can play anybody."

UHV continues its homestand on Tuesday with a conference doubleheader against Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Red River Athletic Conference

Game 1

UHV 9, Xavier 0

Xavier 000 00 — 0 4 2

UHV 008 1X — 9 9 0

W: Cameron Cowan (13-5). L: Vannity Robles (5-9). Highlights: (X) Madison Winston 2-for-2; Chennai Keyes 2-for-2. (UHV) Claire Blinka 1-for-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Kenzie Chambers 2-for-3, R; Alexis Gonzalez 1-for-3, RBI, R; Alana Ortega 2-for-2, RBI, 2 R.

Game 2

UHV 9, Xavier 1

Xavier 000 100 — 1 6 1

UHV 001 071 — 9 9 1

W: Neech Mendoza (3-3). L: Kenedi Jackson (2-2). Highlights: (X) Melane Jimmie 0-for-2, RBI; Alexis Richardson 2-for-2, R; Shay Angelle 2-for-2; Vivionna Robles 1-for-2. (UHV) Madisyn Leighton 2-for-2, 3 RBIs, R; Allison Snedeker 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Kenzie Chambers 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R. Records: Xavier 15-26, 7-17; UHV 20-15, 14-8.