SHREVEPORT — LSU-Shreveport combined for 22 hits and swept a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader from UHV on Sunday at Pilot Field.
The Pilots (23-12, 9-5) won the first game 7-1 and captured a 14-8 win in the second game.
The Jaguars (7-21, 5-9) had only four hits in the first game, including a double by Richard Gill Jr.
UHV took a 6-4 lead in the second game, but LSU-Shreveport scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth to take command.
The Jaguars committed five errors in the second game that led to eight unearned runs.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee hit a two-run home run for UHV.
Lee, Luis Vargas, James Turnbull and Langston White each had two hits.
LSU-Shrevport's Payton Robertson, who played for the Victoria Generals, went 4-for-8 in the doubleheader with two doubles, scored three runs, had five RBIs and three stolen bases.
The teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Monday.
LSU-Shreveport 7-14, UHV 1-8
UHV 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
LSUS 101 500 x — 7 8 3
Christian Garcia, Andrew Loudermilk (4) and Maxwell Sheldon. Sebastian Selway and Jake Vesecky. W: Selway. L: Garcia. Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 1-for-1, 2B, R. (LSUS) Payton Robertson 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Ryne Ray 2-for-3, 3 RBIs.
UHV 023 102 000 — 8 11 5
LSUS 130 064 00x — 14 14 0
Tyler Price, Gustavo Valdes (5), Blake Russell (6), Kolbe Kutac (8) and Austin Aguirre. Hunter Cunningham, Josh Fortenberry (3), Ryan Sturgeon (6), Ryne Ray (9) and Josh Wunnenberg. W: Fortenberry. L: Price. Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-4, 2-run HR, 3 R; Luis Vargas 2-for-4, 2 R; James Turnbull 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Langston White 2-for-5, 2 RBIs. (LSUS) Taylor Fajardo 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB; Payton Robertson 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, SB; Ray 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI. Records: UHV 7-21, 5-9; LSUS 23-12, 9-5.
