Brayton Cardwell felt UHV needed a hot start.
After the Jaguars dropped two games to Mid-America Christian University on Friday, and the first of Saturday’s doubleheader at Riverside Stadium 16-8, Cardwell started in second game looking to give his team a spark.
The University of Houston-Victoria’s Ty Williams scoops a grounder on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
“I think (starting off well) is really important,” Cardwell said. “I think that’s one thing we’re all working on is having energy from the jump, and then jumping on them quickly so we have some cushion and not always have to work back and try to win the game late.”
He performed in the first three innings without giving up a run. But in the fourth inning, the Evangels scored three runs, two off a Noel McGarry-Doyle home run, to help jump start their offense in a 7-0 victory, completing the 4-0 sweep over the Jaguars (2-6).
“It was three really strong innings, and then you have to tip your hat to their team,” said UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “They made some really good adjustments and just hit some good pitches too.”
The Jaguars offense struggled in game two. It was held to five hits on 27 at bats.
“We just couldn’t cash in offensively and give (Cardwell) any run support,” Stavinoha said. “We’ve got to be better at making some of those adjustments.”
The Evangels (7-0) offense didn’t display any signs of weakness in either game. In the first game they showcased their high-powered hitting, ending with 16 hits off 36 at bat’s.
Close
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Pitcher Christian Garcia lets one fly on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
The Jaguars huddle up for pre-game prayer before their first game of a doubleheader against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
University of Houston-Victoria freshman and former Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker takes the field on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Hayden Leopold shuts out a runner at first on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Brady Parker pitches against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Westley Schields throws to first on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
The University of Houston-Victoria’s Ty Williams scoops a grounder on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Zach Lee rounds the bases after hitting a homer on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Julian DeLeon throws to the infield on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Ty Williams throws during a game against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Christian Garcia pitches on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Raul Lopez scoops a grounder during a game against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Raul Lopez catches a fly ball on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Julian DeLeon swings on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Jose Montanez throws the ball back to the infield on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Infielder Hayden Leopold gets walked on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Raul Lopez heads down the third baseline after hitting a homer on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Ty Williams heads toward third on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Edrick Morillo chases a ball to the fence on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Junior Thomas Geiger pitches during the 7th inning on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Ty Williams sprints up the first baseline on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Pitcher Christian Garcia lets one fly on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
The Jaguars huddle up for pre-game prayer before their first game of a doubleheader against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
University of Houston-Victoria freshman and former Victoria East pitcher Brady Parker takes the field on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Hayden Leopold shuts out a runner at first on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Brady Parker pitches against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Westley Schields throws to first on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
The University of Houston-Victoria’s Ty Williams scoops a grounder on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Zach Lee rounds the bases after hitting a homer on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Julian DeLeon throws to the infield on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Ty Williams throws during a game against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Christian Garcia pitches on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Raul Lopez scoops a grounder during a game against Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Raul Lopez catches a fly ball on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Freshman Julian DeLeon swings on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Jose Montanez throws the ball back to the infield on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Infielder Hayden Leopold gets walked on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Senior Raul Lopez heads down the third baseline after hitting a homer on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Ty Williams heads toward third on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Outfielder Edrick Morillo chases a ball to the fence on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Junior Thomas Geiger pitches during the 7th inning on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
UHV vs. Mid-America Christian baseball
Ty Williams sprints up the first baseline on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
“That’s a really good ball club we played,” Stavinoha said. “It's safe to say one of the top offenses in the nation after seeing what they put together.”
MACU’s Cole Fuecker hit a single with bases loaded in the first inning of the first game to help the Evangels go up 2-0.
After scoring another run in the first inning, the Evangels got back to work in the second inning scoring six runs — one off of an error and two off of a Yan Ely Adames home run.
“When you give guys second chances with errors and little things like that, good teams are going to take advantage and they did it,” Stavinoha said. “I tip my hat to them.”
The Jaguars ended game one with 11 hits, three of them going over the back wall.
Even though MACU completed the sweep over UHV, Stavinoha was still pleased with the way his team played compared to Friday’s doubleheader.
“From our performance or lack of energy and just staleness yesterday, we came forward today and put together a better product energy wise and attitude wise on the field,” he said.
Game 1 Mid-America Christian University 16, UHV 8
MACU 371 023 0 — 16 16 2
UHV 200 123 0 — 8 11 1
W: Isaac Baez. L: Brady Parker. Highlights: (MACU) Noel McGarry Doyle 4-for-4, 5 R, 2 RBIs; Cole Fuecker 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 1 R; Yan Ely Adames 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Tylor Richey 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jacob Police 1-for-3, 2 R; (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-3, 2-run HR, 2 RBIs, 1 R; Levi Whitlock 1-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1 R; Raul Lopez 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 R.
Game 2 Mid-America Christian University 7, UHV 0
MACU 000 301 3 — 791
UHV 000 000 0 — 050
W: Cameron Brown. L: Brayton Cardwell. Highlights: (MACU) Ryan Reed 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Yan Ely Adames 1-for-3, 2 R; Cole Fuecker 1-for-3, 1 R; Noel McGarry-Doyle 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2-run HR, 1 R; (UHV) Westley Shields 1-for-3; Zach Lee 1-for-3; Hayden Leopold 1-for-3; Jose Montanez 1-for-3, Haldemel Perez 1-for-3.