SAN ANTONIO — UHV softball dropped a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader to Our Lady of the Lake University on Tuesday.
The Jaguars lost the first game 2-1 after the Saints picked up a home run by Ariel Montgomery and an RBI by Julissa Moreno in the fourth inning.
Zoe Miranda answered back in the fifth for UHV with an RBI double to score Madysin Leighton.
Freshman pitcher Alexi Wade was on the hook for the loss in Game 1 after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in three innings of work. Kayla Dow allowed a walk against two strikeouts in three innings of relief.
UHV (17-8, 10-4) struggled again in Game 2, falling 9-1 in five innings via the mercy rule.
Alexis Gonzalez’s RBI single in the top of the second inning tied the game at 1-1.
OLLU (23-8, 10-4) used a seven-run third inning highlighted by a three-run home run from Rebecca Duran to break the game open.
Cameron Steen was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits in two innings.
UHV hosts Texas A&M-Texarkana in a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m.
OLLU 2-9, UHV 1-1
UHV 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
OLLU 000 200 x — 2 3 0
W: Cassandra Valdez (12-4). L: Alexi Wade. Highlights: (UHV) Zoe Miranda 1-for-3, 1 RBI; (OLLU) Ariel Montgomery 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R.
---
UHV 010 00 — 1 8 2
OLLU 117 0x — 9 7 0
W: Ariel Montgomery (4-2). L: Cameron Steen. Highlights: (UHV) Alexis Gonzalez 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Madysin Leighton 2-for-3; (OLLU) Montgomery 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Joanna Gonzalez 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R; Rebecca Duran 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 1 R. Records: UHV 17-8, 10-4; OLLU 23-8, 10-4.
