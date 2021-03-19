ALEXANDRIA, La. — UHV's losing streak reached seven games as it was swept by LSU-Alexandria in a doubleheader to open Red River Athletic Conference play.
The Generals rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 4-3 win in the first game Friday at Generals Field.
LSU-Alexandria then captured a 16-6 eight-inning win in the second game.
UHV (2-10) starter Christian Garcia allowed only four hits over six innings as the Jaguars took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh of the first game.
But the Generals (10-12) tied the game on an error and scored the winning run on a bases-loaded two-out single by Alex Orenczuk.
Luis Vargas went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to lead UHV at the plate.
LSU-A scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of the second game.
The Jaguars tied the game at 5 in the top of the sixth before the Generals put the game away by scoring two runs in the sixth, six runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Zach Lee, who hit a pair of doubles, Hayden Leopold and Langston White each had two hits for UHV.
The teams conclude the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
LSU-Alexandria 4-16, UHV 3-6
UHV 200 000 1 — 3 7 3
LSUA 010 010 2 — 4 6 3
Two outs when winning run scored
Christian Garcia, Turner Grayseels (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. Seth Trahan and Louise Morgan. W: Trahan (3-1). L: Grayseels (0-2). Highlights: (UHV) Garcia 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Luis Vargas 2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI; James Turnbull 2-for4, SB. (LSUA) Alex Orenczuk 2-for-4, RBI; Brant Leslie 1-for-1, solo HR, 3 R.
UHV 020 102 01 — 6 9 2
LSUA 400 102 63 — 16 16 4
Two outs when game ended
Ryan Garner, Andrew Loudermilk (5), Levi Whitlock (7), Colton Salas (7), Jarren Gonzales (8) and Austin Aguirre, John Nelson. Austin Manuel, Slone Greaves (6) and Julian Meza. W: Greaves (1-0). L: Loudermilk (0-2). Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-4, 2 2B, R; Langston White 2-for-4, R, RBI, 3 SB; Hayden Leopold 2-for-5, 2 RBIs. (LSUA) Bershen Minninger 4-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Brant Leslie 2-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs; Alex Orenczuk 2-run HR. Records: UHV 2-10, 0-2; LSUA 10-12, 2-0.
