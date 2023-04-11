AUSTIN – UHV scored early and didn't look back in its series finale against Jarvis Christian on Tuesday at Tornado Field at Concordia University.
The Jaguars (19-20, 13-8) won 6-2 thanks to a four-run burst in the second inning. UHV had 10 hits in the win.
"We executed well, especially in the first five innings," said head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "We were doing good things with the sticks and having great ABs."
UHV sent nine batters to the plate in the second. Levi Whitlock's RBI single scored Langston White to tie the game at 1.
Two batters later, Hayden Leopold delivered an RBI single with the bases loaded to take the lead. The next batter, Zach Lee drove in two with a single to left field.
Lee, an El Campo graduate, led the way for the Jaguars' offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and his first stolen base of the year.
It was the Lee's 11th multi-hit game of the season. In the last seven games, Lee has hit safely in five with an average of .407 and 12 RBIs.
"I'm just really happy we came out and brought some energy, and got the job done," Lee said. "(My hitting) feels good. It was simplified, trying not to do too much and just keep swinging."
Leopold's RBI single extended his hitting streak to eight games.
The top four in the lineup on Tuesday — Leopold, Lee, Raul Lopez and Kaden Fikac — combined to go 5-for-15 at the plate with five RBIs, including Kaden Fikac's sixth home run of the year in fifth inning against the Bulldogs (15-25, 9-15).
It was the Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate's second consecutive game with a home run and extended his hitting streak to six games. He finished the Jarvis series 6-for-12 with five RBIs.
"We have a lot of confidence (in Fikac)," Lee said. "It definitely makes our job a lot easier with someone like Fikac hitting behind us right now. Like I said, we don't have to do too much. We get on base and he's been doing the job."
Brady Parker picked up the win on the mound after allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. It was the second game this season in which the Victoria East product threw seven innings or more.
"Brady pitched a heck of a game," Stavinoha said. "Seven strong innings, only letting up two runs. The two guys he walked ended up scoring, but he knows he's got to dive in and not give up those leadoff walks. But man he pitched well and worked out of pretty much everything today."
UHV will host Louisiana Christian University for a three-game series starting at noon Saturday. This weekend will be Crossroads Bank Weekend at the Ballpark and Saturday will be Senior Day.