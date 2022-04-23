PINEVILLE, La. — A pair of RBI doubles from Ashley Reyna helped UHV split its next-to-last series of the season with Louisiana Christian University on Saturday at Wildcat Park.

Reyna’s two RBIs lifted the Jaguars (25-12, 18-8) to an 8-0 mercy-rule win in five innings in Game 2. UHV dropped the first game 12-4 in five innings.

The senior went 2-for-3 in game two and finished the twinbill with three hits and three RBIs.

Zoe Miranda and Claire Blinka each had RBI doubles to their credit. Miranda finished with two RBIs in Game 2.

Freshman Alexi Wade picked up her second win in as many days after throwing five shutout innings in which she allowed just four hits.

UHV led Game 1 2-1 in the top of the second inning after Madisyn Leighton broke the tie with an RBI single.

Louisiana Christian (26-20, 15-11) scored six runs in the third to regain the lead.

Olivia Coaker hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to cap off the scoring for the Wildcats.

Cameron Steen was credited with the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in two innings.

UHV will close its regular season with a doubleheader at Texas A&M-San Antonio on Wednesday.

RRAC Softball

UHV 4-8, Louisiana Christian University 12-0

Game 1

UHV 020 11 — 4 6 0

LCU 106 5x — 12 13 0

W: Bailey McMillian (10-6). L: Cameron Steen (10-5). Highlights: (UHV) Madisyn Leighton 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Ashley Reyna 1-for-3, 1 RBI; (LCU) Olivia Coaker 2-for-2, 4 RBI, Grand slam.

---

Game 2

UHV 204 02 — 8 7 0

LCU 000 00 — 0 4 0

W: Alexi Wade (4-5). L: Addison Greak. Highlights: (UHV) Reyna 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R; Zoe Miranda 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 2B; Kaylle Lopez 1-for-2, 2 RBI; (LCU) None. Records: UHV 25-12, 18-8; Louisiana Christian 26-20, 15-11.