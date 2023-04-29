TEXARKANA — The final game of UHV's Red River Athletic Conference series against Texas A&M-Texarkana was interrupted by gunfire on Saturday at Dobson Field.
The game was halted and UHV Athletic Director Ashley Walyuchow released the following statement.
"At around 5:30 this afternoon a shooting occured in Texarkana near the park where our baseball team was playing Texas A&M-Texarkana.
All of the UHV student-athletes and coaches are safe.
Unfortunately, one of the Texarkana student athletes was struck by a stray bullet and taken to the hospital. At this time, I do not know his condition, but was told he was alert and talking when he was transported by ambulance.
The shooting was not related to the game nor were any of the student-athletes thought to be the target of the shooting.
Please keep the Texarkana student athlete in your prayers."
Saturday's game is expected to be declared a no contest.