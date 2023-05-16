MESA, Ariz. — Will Paton opened the NAIA National Golf Tournament under par on Tuesday at Las Sendas Golf Club.
The senior from Portsmouth, England, fired a 1-under 71 to sit tied for sixth place after the first of four rounds. Paton carded four birdies and was three strokes behind the leaders.
After teeing off on the Par 5 10th hole, Paton was 2-under in his final four holes after back-to-back birdies on the Par 5 6th and Par 3 7th holes.
The afternoon wave was unable to complete the opening round due to inclement weather, and will resume play Wednesday morning.
Jacob Flores turned in an opening-round 75, and is tied for 75th place.
Carson Caylor and Dawson Frye each shot a 76 and are tied for 69th place. Jaxon Langford shot 79 and is tied for 108th.
The Jaguars (298) closed the opening round tied for 14th place at the time of the delay with Friends University and The Master's University.
The field will be trimmed to the top 17 teams and top 40 individuals after Wednesday's Round 2.
UHV was one stroke clear of 17th place Truett-McConnell.
The Jaguars are scheduled to tee off at 3:20 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.