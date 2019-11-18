The University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team will be headed to Fayette, Mo., for an opening round matchup in the 2019 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship.
The Jaguars, champions of the Red River Athletic Conference, will face off against Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Friday in the opening match of the tournament. The winner advances to Saturday’s game against the defending national champion and host Central Methodist (Mo.). Times for the games have yet to be announced.
“It was interesting to see who we were going to play,” said senior Brody Patience. “I definitely didn’t think we would get the No. 1 seed, but as they say, to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
Martin Methodist comes into the tournament as an at-large team from the Southern States Athletic Conference. The Red Hawks are 13-7 on the season and will be making their third appearance in the national championship.
Central Methodist, currently 20-1, enters as the Heart of America Athletic Conference champion. The Eagles have been ranked No. 1 in the nation for eight straight weeks.
The Jaguars will bring a 16-0-3 record into the tournament and are currently ranked No. 22 in the nation.
“It was a disappointment that we didn’t make it back to nationals last year, and we’re excited to get that opportunity again this year,” said junior defender Connagh Wilks.
The winner of the opening round will advance to the championship in Irvine, Calif., to compete for the national title Dec. 2-7.
