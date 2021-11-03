The UHV women’s soccer team will host its RRAC quarterfinal match this weekend.
The Jags beat Huston-Tillotson University 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 30, to secure the fourth place spot in the RRAC and knock the Rams to fifth.
UHV (11-5-1, 7-3-1) hosts HTU (8-5, 7-4) at 1 p.m. at The Cage on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the RRAC tournament in Texarkana Nov. 11-13.
Saturday marks a return to the postseason for the UHV women, who missed the conference tournament last season. It’s HTU’s first appearance in the postseason.
UHV’s last postseason victory was against HTU back in 2015, a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals. The Jags also lead the all-time series 8-2-0.
UHV enters the game on a seven-game unbeaten streak winning six and tying once.
Sophomore forward Estelle Flanigan leads the Jags with 12 goals. One more goal would equal the school record of 13 in a season shared by Sheilat Akapo and Emily Lupton.
