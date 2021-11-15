UHV will face the University of Mobile at 1 p.m. Thursday in Mobile in the 2021 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round.
The Jaguars (15-2-1) enter the Mobile bracket as the 4th seed after earning an automatic berth by winning the Red River Conference Championship. Mobile is making its 21st National Championship appearance and are the top seed in the 4-team bracket.
The winner advances to Saturday's Opening Round final against the winner of Columbia International (S.C.) vs. Cumberland University (Ky).
The winner of the Mobile bracket advances to the 2021 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship to be played Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 in Decatur, Alabama.
This is the Jaguars third trip to the Opening Round in the last five years. UHV is looking to advance for the first time in program history.
Mobile leads the series 3-1-1 all-time against UHV. Mobile defeated UHV 4-1 in their most recent meeting, the 2017 Opening Round bracket.
The Rams earned an at-large berth to the Opening Round after losing their conference championship to William Carey University. The game will be streamed live at www.team1sports.com/umobilerams/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.