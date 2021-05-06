Pineville, LA — The University of Houston-Victoria topped Jarvis Christian 1-0 in the opening round of the Red River Athletic Conference Softball Championship.
The Jaguars scored the lone run of the game in the fourth inning, as Brianna Leon hit a single to drive in Ashley Reyna.
Michelle Kristoff pitched seven shutout innings, striking out two while allowing four hits to earn the win.
UHV will take on Texas A&M-Texarkana in the winners bracket of the RRAC Championships at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
RRAC Softball Championships.
UHV 1, Jarvis Christian 0
UHV: 000 100 0 - 1 5 0
JC: 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
W: Michelle Kristoff. L: Allie Gonalez
Highlights: (UHV) Michelle Kristoff 7 IP, 4 H, 2 SO, 2 BB; Brianna Leon 1-for-3, RBI; Ashley Reyna 1-for-3, R; (JC) Allie Gonzalez 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB; Pua Johnson 2-for-3.
