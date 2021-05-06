Pineville, LA — The University of Houston-Victoria split games on the first day of the Red River Athletic Conference Softball Championship, topping Jarvis Christian 1-0 but falling 5-2 to Texas A&M-Texarcana.
The Jaguars scored the lone run of the game in the fourth inning against Jarvis Chirstian, as Brianna Leon hit a single to drive in Ashley Reyna.
Michelle Kristoff pitched seven shutout innings, striking out two while allowing four hits to earn the win.
Ahley Reyna and Lauren Caka drove in runs in the second game but it wasn't enough as Cameron Cowan allowed five runs in four innings, bu also struck out three.
Dorrie Cormier earned the win for Texarkana, pitching seven innings and striking out four while allowing just two runs.
RRAC Softball Championships
UHV 1, Jarvis Christian 0
UHV: 000 100 0 - 1 5 0
JC: 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
W: Michelle Kristoff. L: Allie Gonalez
Highlights: (UHV) Michelle Kristoff 7 IP, 4 H, 2 SO, 2 BB; Brianna Leon 1-for-3, RBI; Ashley Reyna 1-for-3, R; (JC) Allie Gonzalez 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB; Pua Johnson 2-for-3.
Texas A&M-Texarkana 5, UHV 2
UHV: 100 000 1 - 2 8 3
A&M-T: 101 120 x - 5 7 2
W: Dorrie Cormier. L: Cameron Cowan
Highlights: (UHV) Ashley Reyna 2-for-4, RBI, R; Lauren Caka 1-for-4, RBI; Krystal Rodriguez 2-for-3; (A&M) Dorrie Cormier 7 IP, 4 SO, 3 BB, 2 ER; Lauren Dyer 3-for-3, R; Gracelyn Spring 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Jordyn Logan 1-for-4, RBI;
