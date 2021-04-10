Hayden Leopold started UHV’s scoring in Game 2 of its doubleheader against Jarvis Christian College and he finished it.
The method was different, but the result was just as effective.
Leopold hit a solo home to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th to give the Jaguars a 7-6 walk-off win.
UHV (7-19, 5-7) split the doubleheader with the Bulldogs (7-33, 4-12), who claimed a 7-1 win in Game 1.
The Jaguars won three out four in the Red River Athletic Conference series, which concluded Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
“This gives us big momentum going into the LSU-Shreveport series,” said Leopold, a Columbus graduate. “This last game here shows that we can fight to the end and compete all the time.”
UHV trailed 6-3 but tied the game with single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings.
The Jaguars loaded the bases in the 10th on an error, a sacrifice and a pair of intentional walks.
Leopold came to the plate and was hit by a first-pitch breaking ball.
“I’m looking for my pitch and my pitch only until I get two strikes,” he said. “I was just hunting a fastball up, something that I could drive and get a run in. And then I saw it in and it hit me off the arm.”
Leopold did not get in on the Jaguars’ eight home run barrage in Friday’s sweep, but hit a ball over the fence in right field for his fourth homer of the season.
“I usually pull the ball when I hit it over the fence,” he said. “But the win was blowing in and I just saw the pitch deep and I threw my hands and my hands were quick and strong enough to get to that outside pitch and let the ball travel. I honestly didn’t think it was going out, but when it cleared the fence I was really goofy.”
The Jaguars were able to complete their comeback thanks to two innings of scoreless relief by Turner Gryseels.
Gryseels escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam with a double play by third baseman Garrett Harrison, who stepped on the bag and threw the runner out at first base.
“I’m usually a one-inning guy, but I was really amped up,” Gryseels said. “The pressure was there and I had the right mind set so I wasn’t coming out. I wouldn’t have let him pull me out at any point.”
UHV had only two hits against Jarvis Christian starter Justin Lockley in the first game.
“The wind was blowing in today,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “I’ve got to get it in their heads that you can’t change your swing that much. You have to just square it up and let the ball go where it wants to go.”
The Jaguars visit LSU-Shreveport for a four-game conference series beginning Thursday.
Jarvis Christian 7-6, UHV 1-7
Jarvis 020 401 0 – 7 12 0
UHV 001 000 0 – 1 2 1
Justin Lockley and Jose Velasquez. Christian Garcia, Kolbe Kutac (6), Charles Chavez (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Lockley. L: Garcia. Highlights: (JC) Jose Santana 3-for-4, R, RBI; Yan Otero 2-for-3, 2 R; Josh Romero 3-for-4, 2B, R, SB; Noah Herring 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Luis Vargas 1-for-2, RBI.
Jarvis 101 040 000 0 – 6 8 1
UHV 120 001 011 1 – 7 15 3
Two outs when winning run scored.
Alvaro Xavier-Pena, Jan Reyes (7), Justin Lockley (9), Nathan Rodriguez (10) and Sean Rodriguez. Tyler Price, Levi Whitlock (5), Carson McKenna (7), Blake Russell (8), Turner Gryseels (8) and Austin Aguirre. W: Gryseels. L: Rodriguez. Highlights: (JC) Robert Morales Candelario 2-for-3, 3B, R, RBI; Jan Reyes 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Hayden Leopold 2-for-5, solo HR, 4 RBIs; Zach Lee 4-for-5, RBI; Luis Vargas 4-for-5, R. Records: Jarvis Christian 7-33, 4-12; UHV 7-19, 5-7.
