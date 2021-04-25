Luis Vargas scored on a Richard Gill Jr. sacrifice fly to complete a seven-run ninth inning and give UHV a 12-11 win over University of the Southwest and a sweep of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
The Jaguars won the first game 8-4 and improved to 9-25 overall and 7-13 in conference.
Southwest (18-30, 5-15) led 11-5 entering the ninth, but UHV rallied behind an RBI grounder, a three-run home run by Maxwell Sheldon, a bases-loaded walk by Garrett Harrison and a wild pitch.
Harrison, Vargas, Hayden Leopold and James Turnbull each had two of the Jaguars' 14 hits.
Zach Lee hit an RBI double and a two run home run for the Jaguars in the first game. Corben Henry also had two hits.
Turner Gryseels earned the save with 1.1 innings of hitless relief.
UHV closes out the regular season with a pair of doubleheaders against Our Lady of the Lake at Riverside Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
UHV 8-12, Southwest 4-11
Southwest 200 200 0 — 4 8 1
UHV 030 302 x — 8 6 2
Bo Sims, Jacob Chavarria (2) and Caden Ledbetter. Christian Garcia, Carson McKenna (6), Turner Gryseels (6) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Garcia (2-6). L: Chavarria (2-3). S: Gryseels (2). Highlights: (S) Kevin Rase 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Zach Lee 2-for-3, 2-run HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Corben Henry 2-for-3, R, RBI, SB.
Southwest 002 222 300 — 11 12 0
UHV 101 010 027 — 12 14 5
Two outs when game-winning run scored
Cody Stone, Carlos Baldengro (5), Caden Davis (7), Victor Maldonado (8), Isaac Baeza (8), Cade Contreras (9), Drake Denning (9) and Jose Chavez. Levi Whitlock, Andrew Loudermilk (4), Carson McKenna (5), Blake Russell (6), Gustavo Valdes (7) and Austin Aguirre, Maxwell Sheldon (9). W: Valdes (2-2). L: Contreras (0-1). Highlights: (S) Gavy Perez-Torres 2-run HR; Tariq Levesque 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs. (UHV) Sheldon 1-for-1, 3-run HR; James Turnbull 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Records: Southwest 18-30, 5-15; UHV 9-25, 7-13.
