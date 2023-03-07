KERRVILLE – UHV won the Schreiner Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace Country Club on Tuesday.
The Jaguars shot a two-day score of 1-over, 577 (285-292) to beat Concordia University (TX) and Schreiner University by 10 strokes. They claimed three of the top four spots on the individual leaderboard.
Joshua Van Der Wath matched his career-best round of 1-under (71) from Monday with a second-consecutive round of 71 to close the tournament. He ended with three birdies and an eagle in the final round to end with a career-best finish in second.
Will Paton finished third at even par for the tournament with a 74 in the final rounds.
Carson Caylor, who was named RRAC Golfer of the Week on Tuesday, finished tied for fourth at 1-over after a final round 72. Caylor had six birdies on his card on Tuesday.
Jacob Flores finished inside the top 20 with a tie for 19th after a two-day score of 150.
Jaxon Langford finished tied for 25th, two strokes behind Flores.
The women’s golf team got top 10 finishes from Mia Lerma and Cecelia Niemietz to close out the tournament.
Lerma improved five strokes to shoot 2-over (74) and finish fifth with a total of 153.
Niemietz turned in a 79 on Tuesday and finished tied for eighth. It’s her best finish at a tournament and comes after she was named Golfer of the Week by the RRAC.
Caitlyn Niemietz improved one stroke between the rounds to finish with a two-day score of 173.
Evelyn Nguyen made a six-shot improvement in the final round to shoot an 84.
Nguyen and Lerma each had a team-best two birdies on their card.
The women finished sixth.
UHV will travel to Nevada next week for The Battle at the Primm, held at the Primm Valley Golf Club.