ABILENE — University of Houston-Victoria's men's soccer team defeated McMurry University 1-0 in the Jaguars' season opening game.
The lone goal came on a bicycle kick from junior Gabriel Rojas off an assist from senior Connagh Wilks.
UHV outshot McMurry 14-4 and had 10 shots on goal.
Senior Gian Marco Cordoba finished with four saves to preserve the shutout win.
The Jaguars are 1-0 and McMurry falls to 0-2 on the season.
UHV opens Red River Athletic Conference play at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.