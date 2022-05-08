STERLINGTON, La. — UHV kept its Red River Athletic Conference tournament hopes alive by winning twice Sunday at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
The Jaguars (23-25) defeated Our Lady of the Lake 19-5, and beat Southwestern 11-6.
UHV will play Louisiana Christian at 2 p.m. Monday, and the winner will play LSU-Alexandria at 6 p.m. Monday.
UHV scored 12 runs in the eighth inning against Our Lady of the Lake.
Hayden Leopold hit a three-run home run and Amilcar Montenez hit the second of two solo home runs in the eighth.
Levi Whitlock had three of UHV's 16 hits.
Turner Gryseels yielded one run in 5.1 innings to pick up the win.
El Campo graduate Zach Lee hit a grand slam against Southwest. The Jaguars also got solo home runs from Raul Lopez, Cade Mitscherling and Ty Williams.
Williams, Mitscherling and James Turnbull each had three hits for UHV.
Brayton Cardwell pitched six innings in relief to earn the win.
If the Jaguars defeat Louisiana Christian, they would have to defeat LSU-Alexandria twice to win the conference tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.