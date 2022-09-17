UHV women were just five minutes away from defeating the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
The Jaguars were leading 3-2 against the Drovers at the 85th minute, however, they allowed a late goal from freshman midfielder Avery Walker to end the game in a 3-3 draw at The Cage.
UHV coach Adrian Rigby was still pleased with the outcome against the now 5-1-1 Drovers.
“For us to have a result of a 3-3 tie is still pretty good, and I thought for us it was just one mistake in the back, but we’ll learn from that,” he said. “Sometimes you run into a very good team and they capitalize on mistakes.”
Drovers’ Kyleigh Fort opened up scoring with a goal in the 8th minute, but just four minutes later, UHV’s Katy Castenuela scored to tie the game at 1-1.
In the 49th minute, freshman Clara Strand scored to put the Jaguars up 2-1, and UHV junior forward Estelle Flanagan scored the final goal for the Jaguars in the 64th minute.
“Estelle played really well,” said Rigby. “It was a cross that found its way in, and we’ll take that because that’s goals when you need it.”
The Jaguars ended the game taking 12 shots, with seven of them being on goal, while the Drovers ended with 23 total shots.
UHV goalkeeper Jolanda Bolt had a busy day, ending the match with 10 saves on 13 shots on goal from the Drovers.
“We played better than our last game,” Bolt said. “We put way more energy, and we fought a lot more.”
One of the goals Bolt did give up was the game-tying from Walker in the 85th minute.
“I calculated the ball wrong, so it happens,” she said. “I just have to not allow it to happen again and we’ll be good.”
Despite the draw, UHV senior defender Kalyca Keramidis was impressed with the stamina from the Jaguars.
“The past couple of games we’ve been rough with our energy, so we really picked up our energy and just powered through the whole game.”
Rigby was just as impressed with his team.
“I’ve been telling the ladies all year that we’re a very good team, and today they came out and played a very good game to kind of complement their efforts.”