SHREVEPORT, La. – In a hard fought contest against the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars women’s soccer team came up short Thursday in a 1-0 overtime loss to LSU-Shreveport.
UHV goalkeeper Emilee Ulke slipped and lost control of the ball as she tried to corral a loose ball and LSUS’ Chelsea Brown was on spot to find an empty net for the game winner five minutes into overtime.
LSUS outshot the Jaguars 8-2 in the first half, with Ulke coming up with four big saves for UHV. In the second half, UHV held a 5-2 edge in shots including a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.
Estelle Flanagan paced the Jaguars with four shots, while Hayden Janner, Elizabeth McDonald and Meghan Matcek each had one shot.
The Jaguars return to action Saturday when they face LSU-Alexandria in a noon match in Alexandria, La.
