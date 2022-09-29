Despite being out-shot, UHV managed a scoreless draw at home against LSU-Shreveport on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference match..
The Jags (5-1-3, 2-0-1) had three shots, none of which were on goal, compared to the Pilots (5-1-3, 0-1-2) 10 shots.
Freshman goalkeeper Jolanda Bolt made two saves on two shots on goal to preserve the clean sheet for UHV.
Chloe Spencer had two of UHV’s three shots on Thursday.
The draw extends the Jags’ unbeaten run to four games with two wins and two draws.
UHV hosts Texas A&M-Texarkana on Saturday at 1 p.m.