UHV logo 2

UHV soccer coach Adrian Rigby announced the signing of two Houston area recruits to play women’s soccer for the Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2020.

Joining the Jaguars for the 2020 season will be Judith Arias of Houston and Kelsey Hayes of Spring.

Arias had a stellar career at Kempner High School where she was a three-time all-district forward. She earned first-team recognition as a sophomore and senior and was named to the second team as a junior.

“Judith will be a bright young talent on next year’s squad,” said Rigby. “She is a dynamic midfielder who is great at 1v1 attacking and defending. She is extremely confident with her ability which will be huge going into the season.”

She twice received academic all-district honors and was named the team’s Defender of the Year in 2018.

She is a three-sport athlete having played volleyball along with competing in powerlifting.

Arias plans to study physical therapy while attending UHV.

Hayes lettered three years at Oak Ridge High School and is expected to be a defender for the Jaguars.

“Kelsey is a talent that we discovered in our UHV Women’s Elite ID Camp,” said Rigby. “Her work rate and discipline will be a big help in our backline. We are looking forward to seeing her compete for playing time in her freshman year.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.