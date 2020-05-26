UHV soccer coach Adrian Rigby announced the signing of two San Antonio area recruits to play women’s soccer for the Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2020.
Joining the Jaguars for the 2020 season will be Taylor Castillo a 2020 graduate of John Marshall High School and Claudia Veloz, a Kipp Uprep High School graduate.
Castillo earned recognition as a 2019-20 Max Preps/United Soccer Player of the Week, along with being named all-district first team for three years.
“Taylor strengthens our midfield next season,” said Rigby. “She is great at beating players on the dribble and playing dangerous passes in the attacking third. Taylor will also be an athletic threat in the midfield as her strength and size are tough to compete with.”
She was the third leading goal scorer in her district this past season and was the team’s Offensive MVP all four years.
Veloz, a defender, helped guide her team to the TCSAAL state championship in 2019. She earned all-tournament recognition at the SMH Tournament in 2016 and 2018 and the Hill Country Winter Classic Varsity Tournament in 2019.
“Anahi is an intelligent center back,” said Rigby. “She is strong defensively and anticipates the game well. We expect to see Anahi challenge for time as a center back next fall.”
She has been as successful in the classroom as she has been on the field.
She earned a Chemist of the Year certificate in 2018, a certificate for AP Spanish Language and Culture in 2018, the International Baccalaureate Program Award in 2020 and the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League certificate in 2017 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.