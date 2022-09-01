The UHV women’s soccer team felt it should’ve left its season opener with more.

Despite scoring in the first ten minutes and leading on two separate occasions, the Jaguars settled for a 2-2 draw with NCAA Division III Concordia University-Texas on Thursday at The Cage.

“I think games early on are tough, especially with how sporadic practices have been with the weather down here lately,” said coach Adrian Rigby. “We haven’t spent as much time on the field as I would’ve liked. Maybe we would be a little sharper. But we’ll get back to it.”

Mia Martinez scored the opening goal in the eighth minute on an assist by Maja Eriksson and Tori Sifuentes.

One of UHV’s goals before each game is to score within the first 10 minutes.

“That’s definitely one of them,” said senior Kate Castanuela.

Sifuentes put UHV up 2-1 in the 61st minute on an assist from Flanagan and a first pass from Eriksson.

“They were moving really well off the ball and communicating with each other,” said senior Kalyca Keramidis. “They were just staying with their man and watching the field as it played.”

The creativeness of Eriksson, an international player, highlighted strong midfield play all game for the Jaguars.

“We’re excited about her,” Rigby said. “She’s still getting used to the style of play over here, the heat. I think that’s the longest she’s played. She did really well. Her, Katie (Castanuela) and Chloe (Spencer) in the midfield, I thought they all played well.”

The Jaguars’ first lead lasted until the 30th minute when Alycia Buenaventura equalized for the Tornados after a deflection off the crossbar.

Buenaventura equalized again a minute after Sifuentes’ goal in the second half.

“It’s tough, but you’ve got to be mentally strong,” Keramidis said. “You’ve gotta uplift your teammates and just be there for each other.”

Goalkeeper Jolanda Bolt made three saves in the first half and finished with five total.

After getting the start over returner Emily Ulke, Rigby was encouraged by the German international.

“I thought on both of the goals, she got left out to dry,” Rigby said. “You’ve just gotta hold your ground (in 1-on-1) and make yourself big. She made some good saves. She did well, tips a couple off the crossbar, as well. I was pleased with her play and her distribution was good, as well.”

Despite tired legs in the 105-degree heat index, UHV had three shots in the final 10 minutes of the match.

“That’s just south Texas soccer,” Rigby said. “When you’re playing in a sauna, you’ve gotta be smart and control the game when you can control it, and pick your moments when you want to get forward.”