The UHV women’s soccer team came within 2 seconds of winning their season opener.
With 89:58 having already been played, a free kick into the box found a Texas Wesleyan attacker for the tap-in to make it 2-2 at full time.
The 2-2 score line is one the Jaguars were disappointed with at full time. Throughout the majority of the 90 minutes the Jaguars were the team creating chances and dictating the action.
"This is soccer. I mean you don't really have to play well to get a result," UHV head coach Adrian Rigby said. "I thought we maintained a lot of possession, knocked the ball around nicely, but ultimately we just had a couple of collapses and they capitalized."
In the first half, the Jaguars spent the first 30 minutes largely dominating possession but were unable to get the final touch needed to put the ball into the back of the net.
In the 22nd minute the Jaguars made a change, bringing in sophomore striker Clara Strand. Strand was able to get that touch the Jaguars needed.
In the 35th minute after winning the ball back freshman defender Trine Stenderup-Jorgensen lofted a long pass from deep inside the Jaguars half of the field into the feet of sophomore striker Clara Strand who had the goalkeeper one on one and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
The 1-0 scoreline was deserved for the Jaguars heading into halftime. Being able to keep possession of the ball and passing it around and generating the bulk of the scoring chances.
In the second half, the Rams began growing into the game. They were able to take the ball off UHV more often and started putting more shots on target. The trouble came to a head for the UHV defense in a quick transition of play in the 65th minute when Cat Jasso found Gracie Spradley running in behind the defense and Spradley was able to beat goalkeeper Hayli Nichols to get Texas Wesleyan on the scoreboard.
UHV though would not allow things to be tied up for long. This time Strand would be substituted for senior Estelle Flanagan, and it was Flanagan who was the catalyst for the team's second goal.
After winning the ball back, Jorgensen quickly found Estelle Flanagan on the back line of the Rams defense. Flanagan quickly turned and threaded a pass through the defense for the oncoming freshman Kaydee Cox who slid the ball past the keeper and into the bottom corner, taking back the lead just three minutes after giving it up.
"Estelle and Clara have been a good combination up front, I mean they kind of compliment each other," Rigby said. "They have different styles and I think ultimately they're a good partnership."
The Jaguars would stay ahead until the final seconds. With under a minute left the Rams would win a free kick just outside of the penalty box. In what proved to the last action of the game a free kick whipped into the box found the onrushing Mikayla Trevino who was right in front of the net for a tap in that tied things at two apiece with just two seconds left on the clock. Once the game restarted it was over and the Jaguars would walk off the field with a 2-2 draw.
"I think we just didn't see the game through," senior forward Katerin Morales said. "We were playing really well during the first half but I think we just settled down and they played a little bit harder."
"We have to be mentally sharper," Rigby said. "I think it's good to get some of these lessons out of the way early."