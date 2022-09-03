UHV’s women's soccer (1-0-1) team won convincingly at The Cage Saturday afternoon against North American (0-1-0, 1-0-1), behind a helpful two-goal performance from freshman forward Clara Strand in their 5-0 win.
The Jaguars, who entered the match fresh off of a 2-2 draw against Concordia University-Texas on Thursday, came out of the gate hot, with a goal within the first two minutes of play from sophomore forward Mia Martinez, after an assist from Estelle Flanagan
Strand followed up Martinez’s goal with one of her own at the 20th minute, putting her shot past North American goalie Michelle Cruz to go up 2-0.
She got the second of her two goals just four minutes later at the 24th minute. Strand ended the game playing 35 minutes, taking three shots.
The Jaguars weren’t able to put their next 12 shots in the net, until senior midfielder Pricsila Bonilla scored just over 20 minutes into the second half.
Flanagan was able to get the final goal of the game at the 73rd minute mark, off of an assist from Emilee Ulke.
In total, the Jaguars ended the match with 28 shots, 17 of them being on-goal.
Not only did the Jaguars have an impressive offensive performance Saturday, however, their defense was just as good, holding North American to only two shots.
UHV’s next game comes on Thursday when they take on Texas Wesleyan University.
