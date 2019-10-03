TYLER – Kiki Hinojosa had a goal and an assist Thursday to help lead the UHV women’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory over the Texas College Steers in a Red River Athletic Conference match.
The win keeps the Jaguars undefeated in conference play as they improve to 7-4 on the year and 3-0 in conference. Texas College falls to 0-11-1 overall and 0-3 in conference.
The Jaguars dominated the contest getting off 35 shots on the day, including 22 shots on goal, but only three found their mark.
Elizabeth Reyes put the Jaguars in front in the 25th minute with an unassisted goal, and Hinojosa struck quickly at the start of the second half with another unassisted goal to give the Jags a 2-0 lead.
Araceli Guerrero finished off UHV’s scoring with an assist from Hinojosa in the 58th minute.
UHV men tie for 1st time
The UHV men’s soccer team finished in a tie for the first time this season.
The Jaguars (10-0-1) tied Texas College 0-0 in double overtime in a Red River Athletic Conference match in Tyler.
UHV continues RRAC play Saturday at Jarvis Christian.
