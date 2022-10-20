UHV’s women’s soccer match Thursday afternoon was a tale of two halves, as head coach Adrian Rigby described it.
The Jaguars, who were taking on Our Lady of the Lake University at The Cage, had a scoreless first half, but were able to force a 1-1 draw after a late goal from freshman forward Clara Strand.
“I thought the first half we came out a little bit timid to the challenge,” Rigby said. “It wasn’t our best performance of the year, but at halftime we made some adjustments, came up with a better approach, and I thought the second half we played a lot better than we did in the first half.”
The Jaguars (9-2-4, 6-1-2) were only able to put up one shot in the first half, while the Saints (6-3-6, 4-1-4) put up seven, two of them being on goal.
The Saints were finally able to break through for a score, when junior forward Kyleigh Spree-Kolos fired a shot just over the reach of UHV goalkeeper Jolanda Bolt in the 47th minute.
Spree-Kolos, a Victoria East grad, recorded her ninth goal of the season for OLLU on Thursday.
“I think I did pretty well, but honestly I probably wouldn’t have been able to get any of the runs or shots I got up without my teammates,” Spree-Kolos said.
In the 82nd minute, the Jaguars capitalized on a free kick from Saints’ handball, when forward Clara Strand powered a header past OLLU goalkeeper Tess Pitcher.
“I just wanted the ball in the net,” Strand, a freshman from Tranas, Sweden said.
Estelle Flanagan was credited with the assist, as she was the one who took the free kick from just feet outside the penalty box.
“I managed to chip it, and the keeper managed to tip it over onto the post, and Clara just headed it in,” Strand said. “Immediately when the ball went into the net I ran to Clara and we celebrated but it was back to work with seven on the clock.”
"It was a good free kick from Estelle, the keeper made a good save and left a juicy rebound in there and Clara came in and cleaned it up," Rigby said. "It was a good way to follow it up."
Thursday’s draw with the OLLU was important for the Red River Athletic Conference standings, as the Jaguars were able to maintain a one game lead over the Saints.
“If we weren’t able to tie the game then we would have moved to third place,” Flanagan said. “This was a really important game for us to tie, or win to stay in second place."