UHV was picked to finish sixth in the Red River Athletic Conference women’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll.
A sixth place finish would put the Jaguars into the conference tournament.
LSU Shreveport edged out Our Lady of the Lake for first place. OLLU won the regular season title last year, while LSUS captured the tournament title.
LSUS garnered seven first-place votes and 139 points to edge OLLU, which received four first-place votes and 133 points. Newcomer Louisiana College received the other first-place vote and 56 points, and was ranked No. 9.
Voting was conducted by head coaches in the conference. Results of the poll are shown below with points calculated with a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
2021 RRAC Women’s Soccer
Preseason Poll Results
1 LSU-Shreveport (7) 139
2 Our Lady of the Lake (4) 133
3 LSU-Alexandria 118
4 Southwest 105
5 Texas A&M-Texarkana 95
6 Houston-Victoria 78
7 Huston-Tillotson 58
8 Jarvis Christian 57
9 Louisiana College (1) 56
10 Texas A&M San Antonio 47
11 Paul Quinn 27
12 Texas College 23
