The UHV women's soccer team beat Concordia University-Austin 3-2 in its season opener Wednesday.
Estelle Flanagan opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Taylor Castillo added a second goal at the 23rd minute as the Jaguars led 2-0 at halftime.
Tori Sifuentes scored her first goal as a Jaguar as UHV went up 3-0 earl in the second half.
Concordia scored two late goals to make it close, but the Jaguars held on in the final minutes to claim the season opening win.
UHV outshot Concordia 13-12.
Goalkeeper Emilee Ulke made four saves in earning her first win of the year.
Pricsila Bonilla, Katy Castenuela, Itzel Mejiz and Katerin Morales all had assists in the game.
UHV next hosts Texas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Friday.
