UHV's Alvarado wins conference tournament

BURLINGTON, Iowa — UHV's Jenna Alvarado won the individual medalist title at the Continental Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the Burlington Golf Club.
Alvarado, a junior from Mansfield, two-putted for par on the first playoff hole to defeat the University of Victoria's Sukriti Harjai and win her first individual conference championship, and advance to the NAIA National Championships later this month.
Alvarado is the first UHV women's golfer to win the conference tournament since Heather Shake in 2014.
Alvarado started the day 4 shots back of Harjai, the first-round leader, and fired a final-round 6-over, 78 to finish the 36-hole tournament at 157. Harjai shot a final-round 82 to fall into the tie for first.
Alvarado and Harjai teed off the par-4, 359-yard first hole to begin the playoff. Both reached the green in two. Alvarado left her 35-foot birdie putt about 7 feet short.
Harjai came up short on her 40-foot birdie putt, then missed a 10-footer for par. She watched as Alvarado drained the par putt to win the playoff hole and her first CAC Championship.
Alvarado's previous best finish this year was a fifth-place showing at the Claud Jacobs Invitational Tournament played at The Club at Colony Creek.
UHV's Mia Lerma, a junior from Mission, finished tied for fourth with rounds of 81-81.
With the victory, Alvarado qualifies for the 27th Annual NAIA Women's Golf National Championship to be played May 24-27 at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City.
