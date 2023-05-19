Brady Parker made the starting rotation in his freshman season at UHV.
Parker, who graduated from Victoria East, made 15 appearances, including 14 starts for the Jaguars.
Parker had a 7-4 record and a 6.16 ERA. He had 64 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Parker’s biggest win came in a 12-2 victory over Louisiana Christian in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament in Sterlington, La.
Parker pitched six innings, yielding four hits, two earned runs and had six strikeouts.
UHV went on to win the conference tournament and advanced to the NAIA Opening-Round Championship Tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Parker will be back at Riverside Stadium this summer as a member of the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League.
Mike Yokum, the Generals vice-president and general manager, announced this week that Parker would join the team in the wood-bat league.
The Generals open the season May 31 at the Baton Rouge Rougarou.
The Generals’ home opener will be June 4 against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium.