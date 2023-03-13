WACO — The Red River Athletic Conference named Cameron Cowan the Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the week of March 6-12.
It’s the second honor of the year for the Shiner native.
“I’m thankful to receive this recognition again,” Cowan said. “I’ve been comfortable in the circle thanks to my teammates behind me. Because of them, I can execute my pitches with full faith they’ll make a play behind me.”
Cowan allowed one run over nine total innings of work in a doubleheader sweep of University of the Southwest on Friday for a 0.78 ERA.
She earned her seventh win of the season in a 2-1 victory in eight innings in the first game and picked up her first save of the year with a perfect seventh inning in a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Cowan has led the Jaguars’ pitching staff this year, throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts. The right-hander has also pitched seven complete games.
She threw her first career no-hitter in a win over Schreiner University on Feb. 14.
“Cameron has done a great job setting the tone for us in the field,” said head coach Lindsey Ortiz. “When she’s pitching, we feel like we can beat anybody and her confidence carries throughout the field.”
UHV travels to Texas A&M-San Antonio on Tuesday before returning home for two doubleheaders between Jarvis Christian on Friday, and Texas College on Saturday.