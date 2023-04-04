DENTON — UHV's Carson Caylor turned in a season-best performance on the final day of the Dallas Baptist University Classic at Robson Ranch Wildhorse Golf Club.
The senior from Urbandale, Iowa, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to move up 15 spots and finish tied for seventh (74-73-67—214).
Caylor carded seven birdies in the first 16 holes to enter the final two holes at 6-under. His late push locked up his sixth consecutive Top 15 finish heading into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament in three weeks.
The Jaguars finished tied for sixth after scores of 295, 293 and 294.
Dawson Frye, in his second tournament of the spring, finished tied for 21st.
The Amarillo native closed Tuesday with two pars and nothing over bogey in the final round.
Will Paton finished tied for 35th (72-72-80—224), Jacob Flores was tied for 42nd (75-75-76—226), and Jaxon Langford (80-76-78—234) finished tied for 73rd.