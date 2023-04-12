WACO – The Red River Athletic Conference named UHV's Carson Caylor and Mia Lerma the conference's men's and women's Golfers of the Week for the week of April 3-9 on Tuesday.

It's the fourth time this year a Jaguar men's golfer has won the award and second time for a women's golfer.

This is Caylor's second weekly award this season after winning the award for the week of Feb. 27-March 5 following his first career win at UHV's Claud Jacobs Invitational. It's the first time Lerma has won the weekly honors.

"Carson and Mia both deserve these awards after their hard work last week," said head coach Garrett Adair. "Mia played tough and it paid off for her first win. Carson's aggressive play really helped him move up on the final day of the tournament. I'm so proud of both of them."

Lerma's first career win came after the senior from Mission outlasted two others in a playoff to win the Blinn College Invitational at Brenham Country Club on April 3.

She shot a 4-over 76 to force the sudden-death playoff in which she won with a two-putt par on the par 5 18th. She had two birdies, 10 pars and nothing over bogey.

"Getting my first tournament win has given me a lot of confidence heading into conference," Lerma said. "I've been focusing on the mental part of my game and I can already see my work paying off. Getting Golfer of the Week is an honor after having great results last week and I plan on keeping the momentum going."

Caylor turned in a season-best performance on the final day of the Dallas Baptist University Classic at Robson Ranch Wildhorse Golf Club in Denton on April 4.

The senior from Urbandale, Iowa, carded a 5-under 67 to jump up 15 spots and finish tied for seventh. It was his sixth consecutive Top 15 finish this season.

Caylor had a team-best 14 birdies in three rounds.

"It's pretty cool to win this award twice. It speaks to the hard work I've put in," Caylor said. "Shooting 67 in a tournament felt amazing and it's massive for my development. Going low like that is all about getting out of your own way. Knowing I can do it is a huge step moving forward."

The men will host the RRAC Tournament April 24-25 at Victoria Country Club. The women will compete in the Continental Athletic Conference Tournament May 1-2 at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio.