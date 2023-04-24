WACO – The Red River Athletic Conference named UHV's Claire Blinka as its softball Player of the Week for the week of April 17-23.
"Claire stepped up in a big way for us last week and I couldn't be more proud of her," said head coach Lindsey Ortiz. "As one of our veterans, she's naturally a leader. Her performance at the plate really showed that this week and built a lot of momentum for us heading into our final games of the regular season."
The Calhoun graduate delivered 13 RBIs and hit .438 in 16 at-bats as the Jaguars went 5-1 last week.
Her six RBIs in a 7-5 win over Texas College was a career-high for the junior first baseman. She notched her first career grand slam for her second home run of the year in the win.
Blinka's three RBIs in Game 1 against Xavier (La.) on Saturday moved her season total to 37, which ranks second in the RRAC. With a walk in Game 2 against Xavier, she extended her on-base streak to 11 games.
"It means a lot to receive this recognition," Blinka said. "It was a big week for our team, especially so close to our conference tournament. Going 5-1 is a big momentum boost. It's awesome how much we've grown as a team. I'm excited to see what these next few weeks will hold."
This is the third time this year a UHV softball player has earned weekly conference honors with Cameron Cowan getting Pitcher of the Week twice earlier this season.