Claire Blinka

UHV's Claire Blinka was named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week in softball. Blinka, a Calhoun graduate, hit .438 with 13 RBIs to help the Jaguars go 5-1.

 Photo Courtesy of UHV Athletics

WACO – The Red River Athletic Conference named UHV's Claire Blinka as its softball Player of the Week for the week of April 17-23.

"Claire stepped up in a big way for us last week and I couldn't be more proud of her," said head coach Lindsey Ortiz. "As one of our veterans, she's naturally a leader. Her performance at the plate really showed that this week and built a lot of momentum for us heading into our final games of the regular season."

The Calhoun graduate delivered 13 RBIs and hit .438 in 16 at-bats as the Jaguars went 5-1 last week.

Her six RBIs in a 7-5 win over Texas College was a career-high for the junior first baseman. She notched her first career grand slam for her second home run of the year in the win.

Blinka's three RBIs in Game 1 against Xavier (La.) on Saturday moved her season total to 37, which ranks second in the RRAC. With a walk in Game 2 against Xavier, she extended her on-base streak to 11 games.

"It means a lot to receive this recognition," Blinka said. "It was a big week for our team, especially so close to our conference tournament. Going 5-1 is a big momentum boost. It's awesome how much we've grown as a team. I'm excited to see what these next few weeks will hold."

This is the third time this year a UHV softball player has earned weekly conference honors with Cameron Cowan getting Pitcher of the Week twice earlier this season.

