The premature end of UHV’s season was difficult for Garrett Harrison to accept.
The Jaguars were off to a 3-11 start and had a 2-4 record in Red River Athletic Conference play when the NAIA canceled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, UHV left Coach Terry Puhl one win shy of his 300th career victory.
“The way that this season was cut short and the way that we finished just wasn’t how I wanted to go out,” Harrison said. “With the other seniors, that wasn’t how they wanted to go out either.”
Harrison figured this season would be his last with the Jaguars. After graduating from Victoria West, he played a season at Blinn College before transferring to UHV.
“Coming into this year, I was kind of ready to be done,” Harrison said. “I’m not getting younger and getting all that beat up and I feel it. School was definitely a part of it, but just the way things went this year. It just didn’t seem the cards were in our favor, and it wasn’t our year to do anything.”
But Harrison reconsidered when the NAIA offered seniors two more semesters of eligibility.
Harrison plans to take advantage of the opportunity and return for the 2021 season.
“I decided to return since I can extend my school out to another fall and spring,” said Harrison who is majoring in sports management and plans to graduate of spring of 2021. “I’ll have another year of baseball which is what ultimately is going to push me to finish.”
Puhl will welcome Harrison back after he started at third base and hit .327 with two doubles and nine RBIs before the season was halted.
Harrison has a .316 career average at UHV with 2 home runs and 55 RBIs.
“I’m just doing online classes through the week – I had three online classes already and one face-to-face and now I have one class with Zoom meetings,” Harrison said. “Other than that, I’ve just been training kids with the right amount of people we’re supposed to be with. I’m just doing school and trying not to let this quarantine put too many pounds on.”
Harrison expects four of his five senior teammates to be back with him next season, and he has done his best to lift their spirits during the past month.
“It’s definitely a weird feeling, especially being a senior,” he said. “For the most part, I just tried to tell the younger guys and my fellow seniors that it was out of our control and try not to get too upset about it because there was nothing we could do. We just try to roll with the punches and stay positive through this whole situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.