Garrett Harrison didn’t want to play the last game of his organized baseball career where he played one of his first.
Harrison was part of a seven-run, ninth-inning rally Sunday that allowed UHV to claim a walk-off win over Southwest and clinch a spot in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
“I’m honestly glad that we locked up a spot at the tournament so I don’t have to end my career at UHV against the team that I started my career with,” Harrison said. “I’m taking everything in all week and I’ve been doing that all year pretty much.”
The Jaguars will wrap up the regular season with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against Our Lady of the Lake.
Harrison will play his final games at the stadium where he played youth baseball and in high school at Victoria West.
He began his college career at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio before transferring to UHV after his freshman year.
“The past four years have been a blessing,” Harrison said. “I’ve been able to play the game I love, I’ve been able to make some really good friendships and I’ve been able to play for Coach (Terry) Puhl and Coach Doug (Heinold). It’s been everything I could have wanted for the game of baseball.”
By returning to Victoria, Harrison was also continuing a family tradition that began over a century ago.
Harrison’s great, great grandfather Bob Chaddock played for the Victoria Rosebuds in 1909.
“It’s fun to think about,” Harrison said. “I’m glad that I got to play here for as long as I did.”
Harrison thought his career would end last year, but was granted another year of eligibility after last season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being able to play this year, we’ve been extremely lucky,” he said. “It’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs this year. Last weekend against Southwest was cool to watch us fight back and win that Game 4 to punch a spot to the conference tournament. That was big and I love these guys that I play with regardless of the down times. I’ve taken all the ups with me as we play these last few games this year.”
Puhl was happy to welcome Harrison back and appreciates what he has done for the team.
“Garrett’s been one of the leaders on the team,” Puhl said. “He’s got good baseball knowledge and skill levels and been a steady hitter over all the years we’ve had him. You need not just one guy like that, you need five like that.”
Harrison will graduate in the summer and hopes to become a graduate assistant while pursuing a master’s degree before eventually coaching on the college level.
“I got five years to play and there are not a lot of people who can say that,” he said. “Five years went by way too fast. Just make sure you play every game like it’s your last and enjoy every moment and try to stay positive in the negative situations and keep that heart rate low.”
