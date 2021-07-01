University of Houston-Victoria’s Michelle Kristoff has been selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 NAIA Division first team.
The 2021 Academic All-District® Baseball and Softball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
She is the 12 UHV student-athlete to earn recognition on the all-district level since 2011. UHV has also had at least one student-athlete named to the team each of the past six years.
Kristoff, a senior pitcher, was selected as a pitcher and will advance to the Academic All-America ballot.
Kristoff wrapped up her second season with the Jaguars and is a Kinesiology major with a 3.69 GPA.
A transfer from San Jacinto College, she has earned recognition three times on the Dean’s List and once on the President’s List.
On the field, she has compiled a 15-16 record with a 3.01 ERA in 39 games. She has thrown 31 complete games and has recorded 120 strikeouts with 63 walks. She was twice named the conference pitcher of the week and was the MVP of the RRAC Tournament this past season.
