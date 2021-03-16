University of Houston-Victoria senior Leah Lerma has been recognized as the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week.
Lerma, a native of Mission, Texas, was recognized Monday with the honor after her third-place individual finish at the Bellevue University Spring Break Classic this weekend in New Braunfels.
Lerma posted rounds of 80-77-157 to finish third among the 30-player field and lead the Jaguars to a fifth-place team finish at the par-72 Landa Park Golf Course.
